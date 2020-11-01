Letter: Self-serving lawmakers are ignoring will of Missourians

Regarding “Up For Discussion: P-D’s Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Amendment 3” (Oct. 29): When I moved to St. Charles last year from Maryland (one of the most gerrymandered states in the country), I was impressed to learn that Missouri voters ended gerrymandering in 2018 by passing Clean Missouri. That measure made redistricting fair and nonpartisan, and imposed limits on campaign contributions and lobbyist gifts.

But now I am dismayed and frankly outraged that self-serving lawmakers are attempting to disregard the will of the people by proposing Amendment 3, which overturns some of the best parts of Clean Missouri. With Amendment 3, the lawmakers are attempting to deceive voters into thinking they are voting for minor ethical reforms while sliding a backroom redistricting scheme behind the curtain. It’s untrue and an insult to voters.

Let’s face it, politicians want super-safe seats. When they no longer have to be responsive to their constituents, they are free to pander to the special interests who fund and support them. It becomes a very undemocratic system.