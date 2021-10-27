Letter: Self-serving lawmakers put US in downward spiral

I have to wonder when we will wake up, regardless of our political leanings, and decide how we stop paying self-serving congressional lawmakers and Supreme Court judges their undeserved salaries and lavish benefits and huge opportunities for insider investments.

I doubt that many of us would have a workplace to go to if we sat in our chairs and simply refused to do the job we were hired for. It is past time that we find a way to simply fire these potential destroyers of our democracy and hire replacements who love America and the Constitution. They have put our beloved country in a downward spiral, and I am terrified of what we will look like when we finally hit bottom.