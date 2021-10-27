 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Self-serving lawmakers put US in downward spiral
0 comments

Letter: Self-serving lawmakers put US in downward spiral

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
United States Capitol 3

The U.S. Capitol building in January.

 Associated Press

I have to wonder when we will wake up, regardless of our political leanings, and decide how we stop paying self-serving congressional lawmakers and Supreme Court judges their undeserved salaries and lavish benefits and huge opportunities for insider investments.

I doubt that many of us would have a workplace to go to if we sat in our chairs and simply refused to do the job we were hired for. It is past time that we find a way to simply fire these potential destroyers of our democracy and hire replacements who love America and the Constitution. They have put our beloved country in a downward spiral, and I am terrified of what we will look like when we finally hit bottom.

Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News