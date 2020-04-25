Letter: Selfish protesters are blind to internet’s lies and greed

Regarding the front page stories “Misinformation flourishes in protest groups” and “Demonstrators call for lifting restrictions” (April 22): I understand the frustration of being confined and restricted. I understand the pain and dangers of not being able to earn a living, to be hungry, to be lonely. What I don’t understand is the connection between pro-gun groups and this issue. In my opinion, these extreme conservative groups have an addiction to anger and hate, and they will jump into any issue to seed self-righteous outrage, fear and indignation. Who does this serve other than drawing attention to them?
Some complain that the stay-at-home order infringes on their rights. Well yes, living in any sort of functional society includes restrictions on our rights because we are all interdependent. But others have rights too. If a protester contracts the virus while refusing to take precautions, then calls 911, this infringes on the first responders, doctors and nurses who treat them. And what about essential workers? The problem is that many others also pay the price because of protesters’ selfish choice.
Social media has become such a negative force in this country; it is sad that it can be used for good but seems to be more often used to spread suspicion, fear, hate and discontent. I am appalled that so many people fail to see through the garbage that passes for information on Facebook and other social media. And I am tired of the word “conservative” being used to describe so many groups that are anything but.
Sue Jarrett • Oakland
