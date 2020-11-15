Letter: Sen. Blunt is on wrong side of history with Trump

Sen. Roy Blunt’s appeasement of the president’s behavior is as dangerous to the existence of democracy as it is embarrassing to Missourians. Blunt said, “You know the president wasn’t defeated by huge numbers, in fact he may not have been defeated at all.” This is false, cowardly and nonsensical.

We are facing several once-in-a lifetime crises, and it astounds me that Blunt is more concerned with keeping a science-denying authoritarian president happy.

The health crisis is raging, yet the senator is appeasing Trump’s delay tactics and cowardly refusal to accept the election results. Such equivocating reminds me of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Germany in the 1930s. History has shown that it is a policy of weakness.

Blunt has a binary choice, something that is rare inside the Washington Beltway. He can choose the side of Trump or the right side of history.

I urge him to search his soul and choose the right side of history. Missouri is watching.

Suzanne Miller • St. Louis