 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sen. Blunt should put democracy before party politics
0 comments

Letter: Sen. Blunt should put democracy before party politics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden's Commerce pick, Raimondo, voices tough line on China

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., questions Gina Raimondo, during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing for Raimondo, nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

 Tom Williams

Regarding the editorial “Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): What does it take for Sen. Roy Blunt to do the right thing? The Jan. 6 insurrectionists called for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to be killed. Shockingly, Donald Trump did nothing to protect the Capitol. He actually praised those who committed these heinous crimes against our democracy, saying, “We love you.”

As Blunt acknowledged, “This was a tragic day for the country” and Donald Trump “had involvement in that.” Blunt must put aside the partisan lens that so easily distorts what is important. His oath required him to view the evidence impartially, which means in the light of what is best for our democracy, rather than for his party. If he had voted to convict, I think history would remember him as someone who, in a time of crisis for his country, did the right thing.

Rochelle Kaskowitz • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports