Letter: Sen. Blunt should put democracy before party politics

Regarding the editorial “ Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): What does it take for Sen. Roy Blunt to do the right thing? The Jan. 6 insurrectionists called for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to be killed. Shockingly, Donald Trump did nothing to protect the Capitol. He actually praised those who committed these heinous crimes against our democracy, saying, “We love you.”

As Blunt acknowledged, “This was a tragic day for the country” and Donald Trump “had involvement in that.” Blunt must put aside the partisan lens that so easily distorts what is important. His oath required him to view the evidence impartially, which means in the light of what is best for our democracy, rather than for his party. If he had voted to convict, I think history would remember him as someone who, in a time of crisis for his country, did the right thing.