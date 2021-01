Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues” (Jan. 7): Former Sen. John Danforth first visited upon Missouri and the people of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and then Sen. Josh Hawley. If Danforth’s judgment is indeed that bad, he should do us all a favor and completely retire from politics. But not before offering the mea culpa he owes us all for the lasting damage he’s done.