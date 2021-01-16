Letter: Sen. Hawley and Rep. Hill violated the 14th Amendment

Regarding “ Missouri lawmaker skips his own swearing-in to attend Trump rally in Washington ” (Jan. 7): According to the U.S. Constitution, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and state Rep. Justin Hill must resign. The 14th Amendment, section 3, states that no person shall hold elected office if the person has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution. And that is exactly what Hawley cheered and promoted, and what Hill participated in.

The votes have been counted correctly; the election was legitimate; and the results are final and have been certified. No angry, treasonous mob of armed vigilantes threatening our government can change this. We need to hold these traitors accountable and return our country to a place where our leaders reflect the very best of every kind of American and where liberty and justice for all prevails.