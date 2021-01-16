 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Hawley and Rep. Hill violated the 14th Amendment
Letter: Sen. Hawley and Rep. Hill violated the 14th Amendment

Several state lawmakers joined, observed US Capitol turmoil

FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives, Missouri state Rep. Justin Hill speaks on the Missouri House floor during debate on May 13, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Lawmakers from at least a half-dozen states attended or observed the massive demonstrations in Washington that turned into a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Republican state Rep. Justin Hill of Missouri said he went to Washington to object to the Electoral College votes of several states confirming Biden's election, but didn't participate in the demonstrations. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP, File)

 Tim Bommel

Regarding “Missouri lawmaker skips his own swearing-in to attend Trump rally in Washington” (Jan. 7): According to the U.S. Constitution, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and state Rep. Justin Hill must resign. The 14th Amendment, section 3, states that no person shall hold elected office if the person has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution. And that is exactly what Hawley cheered and promoted, and what Hill participated in.

The votes have been counted correctly; the election was legitimate; and the results are final and have been certified. No angry, treasonous mob of armed vigilantes threatening our government can change this. We need to hold these traitors accountable and return our country to a place where our leaders reflect the very best of every kind of American and where liberty and justice for all prevails.

It’s time for Hawley and Hill to find new jobs.

Ellen Wentz • Kirkwood

