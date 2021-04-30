Letter: Sen. Hawley proves his racism, needs to be recalled

Regarding the editorial "On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history" (April 24): In my opinion, Sen. Josh Hawley simply is a racist. He helped others in leading and supporting the antics of the rioters involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. And now he tops it off by being the only senator to vote in opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,
I would like to start a recall petition to get rid of this racist who purports to represent all of the citizens in Missouri.
Jim Cornbleet • University City