Letter: Sen. Hawley proves his racism, needs to be recalled
Congress Electoral College

Sen. Josh Hawley listens as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes on Jan 6.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial "On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history" (April 24): In my opinion, Sen. Josh Hawley simply is a racist. He helped others in leading and supporting the antics of the rioters involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. And now he tops it off by being the only senator to vote in opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, 

I would like to start a recall petition to get rid of this racist who purports to represent all of the citizens in Missouri.

Jim Cornbleet • University City

Sports