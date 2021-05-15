 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Hawley would do anything to advance his career
Senate Social Media

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington.

(Al Drago/Pool via AP)

 Al Drago, Associated Press

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley’s fundraising pitch is as dishonest as his embrace of Trump’s Big Lie” (April 22): Sen. Josh Hawley recently sent a six-page fundraising appeal to his “fellow conservatives.” Do the readers of this appeal believe his computer-generated, printed letter was really handwritten by him at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday? Or that he is “relentlessly leveraging every day to defend … the rule of law” when he encouraged those who attacked our Capitol?

In my opinion, Hawley is an ambitious, unprincipled individual who would do anything to become president. He’s lied about his goals and accomplishments in order to advance his career. He would not hesitate to align himself with any issue or to reverse any of his positions if he thinks it would help him advance. He has done nothing to benefit anyone other than himself.

John Danforth, the former Republican senator, who actually helped Missourians, said it best: “Supporting Josh Hawley was the worst mistake I ever made.” We deserve better.

Sheryl Rose • Ladue

