Letter: Sen. Koenig is wasting time on county charter schools

Regarding “ School choice proponents galvanized by remote learning struggles speak out at committee hearing ” (Jan. 19): Why is our local Missouri state senator, Andrew Koenig, supporting charter schools and vouchers in St. Louis County? It seems rather puzzling that he would support these proposals when he represents some of the best public school districts in the state, including Kirkwood, Parkway and Rockwood.

We have been reading about Missouri’s general budget shortfalls caused by the economic slowdown in the economy. Koenig should be working on bills to help businesses hire people and promote workforce development programs that train workers. This would be a much better use of his time and our tax dollars rather than trying to spend millions on new charter schools and the subsidizing of homeschool and religious private schools in St. Louis County. Koenig’s priorities do not make sense to his constituents.