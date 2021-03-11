Letter: Sen. Manchin is right: Bilateralism is the way forward

He feels that the only way the Senate can start moving forward constructively is in a bipartisan way, and that it’s important for the majority party to listen to the minority party and incorporate some of their ideas into legislation in a compromising manner. Manchin has been on both the majority and the minority side in the Senate and always wants to listen to what those on the other side of the aisle have to say. He said he would never vote to discontinue the filibuster. Words of wisdom from a senator who strongly wants a return to compromise and bilateralism, to the benefit of the Senate and the country.