Letter: Sen. Perdue shouldn’t be making fun of other’s names
Regarding “GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally” (Oct. 17): When Georgia’s junior senator, David Perdue, mocked another U.S. senator, Kamala Harris, who is also a candidate for vice president, by multiplying syllables of her name, he should have considered what would happen if that which he sends around should come back around.

Linguists might take exception, but “mala-mala” just does not sound very threatening, even when slurred out by a bigot. Yet, just about everyone can make the jump to find a meaning for “due-due.”

Fred Tilinski • St. Peters

