Letter: Senate campaign ad is just a thinly disguised hate ad

Regarding “ McDermott: Weapon-themed campaign ads highlight the candidates’ inadequate … policies ” (July 9): I have just seen one of the most disgusting political ads ever permitted on television where Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stands with a blowtorch in his hands. He has the audacity to show the American flag in his very rehearsed, staged, and supposedly blue-collar background.

Then he shows children discarding their masks, throwing off the big, bad mandates against the coronavirus — a disease that has, so far, taken more than a million American lives. Finishing with the importance of the southern U.S. border in keeping out dark-skinned populations, he epitomizes the vitriolic nature that is destroying everything our country represents.