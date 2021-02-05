Letter: Senate can make America great by making Trump go away

Regarding “Trump aimed ‘loaded cannon’ of supporters at US Capitol, say House Dems in legal brief” (Feb. 2): On Jan. 6, terrorists supporting Donald Trump attacked our government. They were waving the Stars and Stripes and other flags as if they were not threatening people and property. The sacred symbols of our democracy were being used as weapons against my fellow Americans. My American flag has been on display for decades, but on that day I had to take it down.

So who is responsible for the deaths and destruction? The perpetrators are guilty of course, but they were just following Trump’s orders. They were stupid to do so, but stupidity is not against the law. Attempting to overthrow our government, however, is a crime and there will be a reckoning.

That can’t be the end of this atrocity. The self-proclaimed “stable genius” Trump knew exactly what he was doing when he incited this insurrection. Trump knew his supporters would do his bidding when he told them to go there and “fight.” He told them “I’ll be right there with you.” He lied. Later he said he took no responsibility for what his mob did.