Letter: Senate GOP incumbents afraid of coronavirus relief vote

The letter, “Maybe Senate stalled talks to make Trump look good” (Aug. 16), surmised that the reason the U.S. Senate was passing off the responsibility for pandemic relief to President Donald Trump was to make him look better. I submit that the reason was more likely that the Senate did not want a floor vote on a relief package because about half of the Republican senators were against any sort of relief package.
Since that was the case, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not want a record of a roll call vote because some of those senators are being considered for reelection. A no-vote would hurt many of them, and the Republican Party desperately wants to hold on to the Senate majority. With Trump brandishing his executive order pen, he drew all the attention to himself and away from the abysmal failure of the Senate to act on behalf of the American people. The American people need to keep that issue in mind when they go to the polls in November.
Stephen Derickson • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.