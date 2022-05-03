 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Senate infighting fumbled Missouri sports betting bill

What happens like this in Vegas may not stay in Vegas. Missouri is among the states getting ready in case the Supreme Court legalizes sports gambling.
Sports betting was close to being legalized, but right at the goal line, the Missouri Senate fumbled the ball again. Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, filibustered for a few hours to kill the bill, all because his precious video lottery terminals weren't included. Now Missouri will continue to lose potential tax revenue to neighboring states, including Kansas, because Hoskins was too short-sighted about one issue that, in my opinion, the people who elected him really don't care about ("Kansas is set to legalize sports betting, and use most of the proceeds to lure teams" April 29).

The legislative session ends on May 13, so there's still time for the Missouri Senate to fix this. It appears that almost all the senators support the bill as is, except for Hoskins and Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis. I believe it would pass if brought to a vote. Then, Senate members could say they actually did something productive this term. Or they can lose out on substantial tax revenue over petty disagreements about video lottery terminals.

Nick Nocchiero • St. Charles  

0 Comments

News