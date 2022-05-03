Letter: Senate infighting fumbled Missouri sports betting bill

Sports betting was close to being legalized, but right at the goal line, the Missouri Senate fumbled the ball again. Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, filibustered for a few hours to kill the bill, all because his precious video lottery terminals weren't included. Now Missouri will continue to lose potential tax revenue to neighboring states, including Kansas, because Hoskins was too short-sighted about one issue that, in my opinion, the people who elected him really don't care about ("Kansas is set to legalize sports betting, and use most of the proceeds to lure teams" April 29).