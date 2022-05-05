Letter: Senate ought to ditch filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

Regarding "Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes" (May 3): A minority-controlled government is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the legal right to an abortion and undermining the well-accepted principle of respecting legal precedent. Democrats must make this the No. 1 issue in 2022. While more abstract than inflation or crime, and therefore more rhetorically challenging to explain than issues people empirically feel, nothing ultimately will matter if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate.