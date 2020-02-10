Letter: Senate Republicans guilty of a racketeering crime

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his fellow managers presented President Donald Trump and his enablers as liars, extortionists and guilty of bribery.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley participated in a cover-up of Trump’s extortion and bribery crimes. Both voted not to allow any new evidence into the trial. If new evidence were admitted, Trump and his Republican enablers would have been exposed in the extortion scheme.
All of the Republican senators participating in this cover-up should be investigated under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. It states that whenever two or more people participate in organized criminal activity, they are in violation of the act.
Sens. Blunt and Hawley have helped to turn the executive branch into a dictatorship. They have no idea of the damage they have done to our Constitution.
Eugene Grossmann • Florissant