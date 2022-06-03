Letter:Senate should pass House-approved gun control bills

Regarding “ Senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws ” (May 27): House Resolutions 8 and 1446 might be solutions to gun violence. Both bills were passed by the House of Representatives and are being held up in the Senate due to lack of Republican support. These bills both deal with background checks; HR 8 would require a background check for every firearm sale, and HR 1446 would require enhanced background checks (increasing wait times to 10 days from 3 days now required).

Republican senators, many who have received generous donations from the National Rifle Association, seem to have issues with both of these bills. I would like to see the Post-Dispatch print the wording on these bills for members of the public to read for themselves. Perhaps it would inspire readers to insist on their passage.