Letter: Senate should treat riot like an invasion of their home
Regarding “Rand Paul: Impeaching Trump ‘antithesis of unity’” (Jan. 26): On Jan. 6, the U.S. Senate was invaded, putting senators and others at risk of personal injury or perhaps death. Do senators really want the perpetrator to be forgiven simply because he has since changed jobs?

The House has now given the Senate the opportunity to hold a trial and render the verdict that any home invasion perpetrators should receive. To ignore the activity of the instigator of the insurrection, Donald Trump, is to ignore the U.S. Constitution.

To not even want the trial to take place is a demonstration of the Senate’s lack of understanding of what our country stands for. Do the families of GOP senators know this is how they would react if the next home invasion occurred at their personal residence?

Michael Rubin • St. Louis

