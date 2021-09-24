Letter: Senate should vote for production of global vaccines

Regarding the letter “Being unvaccinated does in fact impact the vaccinated” (Sept. 21): Thanks to coronavirus vaccines, our community is able to reopen schools and businesses and return to a sense of near-normalcy. However, this is still threatened by the pandemic’s course across our country and globally and more specifically by the emergence of new variants. Vaccination is one of our best pathways out of this pandemic.

While in our country, we are not taking full advantage of the vaccines available, countries in Africa and Asia are imposing new lockdowns to stop a third wave of coronavirus infections because they lack access to the vaccines. But there are not enough vaccines being produced quickly enough so that everyone has access. The unchecked spread of the coronavirus is devastating low-income countries. It is curtailing travel and trade, and creating grounds for new dangerous variants, which is bad for all of us.