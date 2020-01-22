Letter: Senate trial is about the Constitution, no more, no less

I think it is safe to assume that President Donald Trump, as a private sector businessman, often used quid pro quo in his negotiations. However, as president, he swore to uphold the Constitution, which sets the rules of conduct, and it is the duty of our elected officials to see that he abides by those rules.
This impeachment process is not about President Trump’s personality. It is about following the dictates of the Constitution, no more or no less, and in finality, the preservation of our republic. Once we make an exception, we are on a slippery slope to no longer being a democracy, but a dictatorship, cloaked in the disguise as Russia's democracy.
Quid pro quo or not, it comes down to whom are you going to believe. A politician whose loyalty is to his largest campaign donors, political party, special interest groups and maybe the country, but rarely the will of the majority of the citizens? Should we believe members of Congress elected from gerrymandered districts? Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said he doesn’t really need to hear a lot of witnesses before he votes? Or U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon David Sondland, who supported Trump’s 2016 campaign to the tune of $1 million and was a participant in negotiations with Ukraine elected officials testifying under oath that yes, there was a quid pro quo?
Dan Spener • Chesterfield