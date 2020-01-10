Letter: Senate trial must have witness testimony to find truth

The preamble to the U.S. Constitution starts with the words, “We the People.” It doesn’t say “We the Republicans” or “We the Democrats” but all the people. And “We the People” have a right to know the truth about President Donald Trump and his actions with Ukraine. Why is he hiding behind executive privilege? What doesn’t he want us to know?
The only way we can know the truth is if his Cabinet members and advisers are required to testify at the Senate trial. If the facts do not show high crimes and misdemeanors, so be it. The people will decide in November whether Trump deserves another term in office. However, Trump should not be able to use the claim of executive privilege to hide the truth.
For the sake of upholding the separation of powers in the Constitution, and protecting our republic for generations to come, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must insist that all key parties be required to testify under oath at the Senate trial.
Richard Fine • Creve Coeur