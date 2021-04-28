 Skip to main content
Letter: Senatorial candidates are an embarrassment to Missouri
Letter: Senatorial candidates are an embarrassment to Missouri

The Two Erics

Eric Schmitt, left, and Eric Greitens, right. 

 

It will soon be time to replace Sen. Roy Blunt. Let's take a look at the candidates. Up first is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. He attempted to sue China for the coronavirus pandemic and also jumped on the crazy train with the "stop the steal" crowd.

He is going up against former Gov. Eric Greitens, who thinks he can take the governor's office by shooting and blowing up things without setting forth any policy positions. Greitens also has added Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as his campaign manager. Also potentially entering the race will be the gun-toting barrister Mark McCloskey, who was ready to mow down protesters in front of his home. 

What an embarrassment of riches we have in our senatorial candidates. Let's shout it loud and shout it proud, We are Missoura!

Ryan Geraty • Lake Saint Louis 

