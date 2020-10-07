Letter: Senators and governor aren't working for Missourians

Regarding Jim Jones' guest column, "The Supreme Court vote should cause headaches for Hawley" (Sept. 30): Where are Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley? No relief bill for the millions of Americans out of work, but there's time to rush through a Supreme Court appointment.
Nominee Amy Coney Barrett has only been on the federal bench a few years and has indicated that she would support outlawing in-vitro fertilization and the Affordable Care Act. Clearly, the Republicans representing us in the Senate care nothing about the American people or Missouri voters. To add insult to injury, Gov. Mike Parson is in agreement with their priorities, as he refuses to expand Medicaid and does not mandate masks.
Those living in Missouri must quarantine for two weeks before going to New York, and none of us are allowed to visit Canada. There should be more outrage, and our governor and senators need to hear from all of us who think the American people should be the priority. More than 210,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.
Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County
