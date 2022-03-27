Letter: Senators’ behavior wouldn’t be tolerated elsewhere

Regarding the editorial “Hawley goes for the jugular against the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee” (March 17): As I watched the Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings, I was absolutely disgusted to see certain Republican senators, including our own boorish Sen. Josh Hawley, display disturbingly aggressive behavior toward her.

Some senators turned it into a kind of street fight, swinging with verbal attacks and rude behavior, constantly interrupting her in an attempt to intimidate, not learn about her judicial outlook and record.

For any youths who may have seen these antics, I can only imagine the dissonance they might have felt. That kind of behavior wouldn’t be tolerated in a classroom discussion, family conversation or customer service situation even though it was placed on agonizingly atrocious display at the Senate hearing. Some of these politicians bemoan the lack of civility in our society yet never miss an opportunity to rile up their “base” in a disturbingly tantrum-like effort to create sound bites for the media.

Of course, they’re just mindlessly continuing the example set for them by the previous president.

Judge Jackson and our country deserved much better.

David Cohen • Maryland Heights