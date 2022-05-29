Letter: Senators care more about NRA money than kids’ lives

Regarding “End the filibuster to pass universal background checks, Missouri Democratic Senate candidates say” (May 25): There are 50 U.S. senators sitting on a House bill that calls for background checks, and they’ve been sitting on it for months. The question is why.

Is it because they are afraid to lose their contributions from the National Rifle Association? Is it because they actually don’t really care about losing scores of children?

It is just unimaginable that this country continues to let people to buy assault rifles that can kill many children in just a few seconds. Why are Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley continuing just to offer condolences rather than passing any kind of reasonable legislation that would help avoid all of these horrible deaths? There simply cannot be a reasonable or acceptable answer to that question.

Louise Salmon • St. Louis