Letter: Senators embarrassed themselves at Barrett hearings

Regarding “Senate to work through weekend to push Barrett onto court” (Oct. 19): Many media outlets published takeaways from the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. In the same spirit, I thought I would offer my own regarding the senators at her hearing.
First, they all exhibited unlimited hubris by discussing their opinions in opening statements at the start of the hearings. Their opinions had no bearing on the matter at hand and were a waste of time. I am not interested nor do I care what their opinion is.
Senators exhibited a complete lack of humanity in their questions of the nominee. One side showed a patronizing attitude toward her. The other side attempted to destroy her character. The candidate was forced to absorb these comments without the benefit of replying. Meanwhile, her family had to witness this demeaning conduct.
All senators showed unbounding arrogance by predicting the dire consequences would follow if their position did not prevail. This implies that they think they can predict the future.
These hearings were nothing but an open battle for political power and dominance. Neither side cared about the qualifications or conduct of the nominee. They wanted to make sure the fix was in when their favorite issues came before the Supreme Court. Despite the flowery language, they couldn’t care less about the ordinary citizen.
Bernard A. Purcell • Glendale
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.