Letter: Senators embarrassed themselves at Barrett hearings
GOP pushes Barrett toward court as Democrats decry 'sham'

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stands with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, in front of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

 Kevin Dietsch

 

Regarding “Senate to work through weekend to push Barrett onto court” (Oct. 19): Many media outlets published takeaways from the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. In the same spirit, I thought I would offer my own regarding the senators at her hearing.

First, they all exhibited unlimited hubris by discussing their opinions in opening statements at the start of the hearings. Their opinions had no bearing on the matter at hand and were a waste of time. I am not interested nor do I care what their opinion is.

Senators exhibited a complete lack of humanity in their questions of the nominee. One side showed a patronizing attitude toward her. The other side attempted to destroy her character. The candidate was forced to absorb these comments without the benefit of replying. Meanwhile, her family had to witness this demeaning conduct.

All senators showed unbounding arrogance by predicting the dire consequences would follow if their position did not prevail. This implies that they think they can predict the future.

These hearings were nothing but an open battle for political power and dominance. Neither side cared about the qualifications or conduct of the nominee. They wanted to make sure the fix was in when their favorite issues came before the Supreme Court. Despite the flowery language, they couldn’t care less about the ordinary citizen.

Bernard A. Purcell • Glendale

