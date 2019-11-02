I would like to ask three yes-no questions to Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley:
1. Do you support President Donald Trump’s continuing trillion-dollar deficits?
2. Do you support Trump’s betrayal of our Kurdish allies, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds, the displacement of tens of thousands, the freeing of many Islamic State prisoners, ceding territory to Russia and Syria's dictator, sacrificing of U.S. integrity, worsening Middle East geopolitics and badly damaging U.S. possibilities for future alliances?
3. Trump’s criminality is grounds for impeachment and removal from office. Will you also remain silent when a future Democratic president violates the law?
Dennis Ayden • St. Louis