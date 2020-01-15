Letter: Senators must not treat impeachment vote so cavalierly

Regarding “It’s OK that senators have already reached a verdict” (Jan. 9): Letter writer Robert Wussler says that it’s fine that some Republican senators have announced that they will already vote to acquit President Donald Trump because the procedure is not a “legal process in the sense we normally think.” He’s correct about that, however, he clearly doesn’t understand that even though it differs from conventional legal rules, a true and thoughtful judgment by senators based on evidence is critical to upholding the Constitution and is not mere political frivolity, as he suggests.
Senators are required to take an oath to treat the impeachment as one of the most important duties that the Constitution requires of them. According to Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution:
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.”
According to the Heritage Guide to the Constitution: “The requirement that Senators be on Oath or Affirmation in impeachment trials was plainly designed to impress upon them the extreme seriousness of the occasion. The requirement for the Chief Justice to preside over presidential impeachment trials underscores the solemnity of the occasion.”
I believe it’s clear that the Constitution doesn’t give senators the right to treat the process as cavalierly as many of them seem to, and that Mr. Wussler believes is acceptable.
Richard Orr • St. Charles