Letter: Senators’ oath is to Constitution, not to their party

As a constituent of Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, I am deeply troubled and disturbed about Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Senate moving forward with the impeachment trial. However, it’s in question as to whether there will be witnesses or the presentation of documentation as proper evidence to exact a fair, thorough and unbiased trial. Anything less would be a kangaroo court.
Where is the government, framed by our Founding Fathers, that set forth three equal branches of government, to keep each other in check? Need I remind my elected officials that they have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution? This is my elected officials’ time to demonstrate courage and go beyond party and do what’s right for our country. Can we count on them?
Maurice Parisien • Ballwin