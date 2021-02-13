Letter: Senators should have taken juror’s oath more seriously

Regarding “Chilling Trump trial video: Police beg help, senators flee” (Feb. 10): I understand that rules of order for a presidential impeachment trial vary from district or federal court. However, when I have served as a juror, I have been asked to raise my hand and swear to listen to the evidence presented and provide an impartial decision. U.S. Senate members stood and swore an oath to listen, deliberate and vote impartially. Instead, senators were sharing their opinions of the trial and evidence with the media. I kept waiting for Sen. Patrick Leahy, who presided over the trial, to eject them for sharing their thoughts before the proceeding concluded.