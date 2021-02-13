 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senators should have taken juror’s oath more seriously
0 comments

Letter: Senators should have taken juror’s oath more seriously

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “Chilling Trump trial video: Police beg help, senators flee” (Feb. 10): I understand that rules of order for a presidential impeachment trial vary from district or federal court. However, when I have served as a juror, I have been asked to raise my hand and swear to listen to the evidence presented and provide an impartial decision. U.S. Senate members stood and swore an oath to listen, deliberate and vote impartially. Instead, senators were sharing their opinions of the trial and evidence with the media. I kept waiting for Sen. Patrick Leahy, who presided over the trial, to eject them for sharing their thoughts before the proceeding concluded.

The lack of honor, integrity and analysis of trial evidence shown by some senators was as bad as the offense being considered against former President Donald Trump. These senators might as well have traveled down to Mar-a-Lago, kissed Trump’s ring, caught some rays, played a round of golf and mailed in their impeachment vote.

Karl H. Zickler • South County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports