Letter: Senators should protect those suffering most from virus
Letter: Senators should protect those suffering most from virus

Sens. Blunt and Hawley

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Josh Hawley. 

Regarding the letter “Missourians need virus relief aid to avoid more pain” (Oct. 11): I have seen the impact of the coronavirus firsthand. My 82-year-old brother is recovering from the coronavirus and lives in a nursing home that saw many cases among residents and staff, including 27 deaths. My daughter, her husband and in-laws have all lost their work as circus performers for the year, and it took forever to get the unemployment benefits they were eligible for.

Due to my age and vulnerability, I will likely be unable to return to my work as a preschool teacher and storyteller. As an educator, I know how critical Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are, especially during a pandemic. As the Senate finally starts to act in providing needed relief, Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should protect those who are suffering the most by extending the expanded unemployment benefits, providing cash payments, expanding SNAP benefits, and providing much-needed funding for state and local governments during the pandemic.

Madonna Kuciejczyk-Kernan • Webster Groves

