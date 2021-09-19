 Skip to main content
Letter: Senators should show proof mail-in ballots are suspect
Letter: Senators should show proof mail-in ballots are suspect

Sens. Blunt and Hawley

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Josh Hawley. 

I challenge Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to a public TV debate to see if they have a rational and reasoned argument against voting by mail.

In my opinion, the GOP has turned into a party of liars and cheats who are increasingly refusing to allow voters full ballot access, the way it should be in the 21st century. Voting by mail is a secure method of voting.

Here in the Show-Me State, our senators should show Missourians if they support democracy by making it easier to vote. If they don’t, they must explain why.

Kevin McConnell • Berkeley

