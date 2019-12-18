Letter: Senators should vote on facts, not with blind loyalty

The concept is that our country remains free because there are checks and balances to avoid the illegal assumption of power. It is dangerous to our country when any president has control of too many levers of power. In the case of President Donald Trump, it appears that he controls Attorney General William Barr, who is making every effort to support Trump's position.
Trump also has the political loyalty of the minority in the House, whose Republican members insist on ignoring the facts and complaining about the process being followed in the House by the Democratic majority. Even if procedure is lacking, the minority is not doing their sworn duty when ignoring the facts.
Another lever of power; don't forget Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who withheld a vote on a Supreme Court justice for almost a year and has refused to allow a Senate vote on the many bills that have been passed by the House. The Legislature is supposed to be one of the three arms of our government, not an arm of the president.
We will know whether the Supreme Court is a lever of power for this president depending on the rationale of justices' rulings on the litigation involving Trump and the subpoenas issued to members of his administration and others.
Hopefully, Chief Justice John Roberts will oversee a fair trial and will have enough control of the process so that all of the facts, including the House's so-called lack of process, can be presented to the Senate. Then every senator can make an informed decision and vote his or her own sense of justice for the country.
Every citizen should be interested and concerned with the result of this trial. Our institutions and our freedom are at stake here.
Seymour Krout • Frontenac