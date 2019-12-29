Letter: Senators shouldn’t decide verdict before the trial

As a practicing trial lawyer in St. Louis, I am aware of a tool we have when we pick a civil or a criminal jury called challenges for cause. Simply stated our jury statute says: “No person who has formed or expressed an opinion concerning the matter or any material fact in controversy in any case that may influence the judgment of such person” is eligible for jury duty.
How can the U.S. Senate, our highest level of lawmakers and an example to all citizens, allow senators who have already expressed an opinion about the guilt or innocence of President Donald Trump be allowed to sit on the jury dealing with his removal?
I’m not the smartest guy in the room by any means, but something smells rotten in Denmark when these “leaders” of the most powerful legislative body in the free world can express opinions in advance and be allowed to vote.
What kind of example or message does this send to potential jurors across our nation? What message does this send to our children?
These senators who have expressed an opinion in advance of hearing any evidence should, if they are lawyers, all be reported to their respective State Bar Associations and be investigated for multiple ethical violations. They are acting above the law and serve no better example than a military tribunal in a Banana Republic.
Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, I hope you agree that this behavior is disgraceful.
Alvin Wolff Jr. • Brentwood