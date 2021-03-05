 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senators unfair pinning Capitol security failure on the FBI
0 comments

Letter: Senators unfair pinning Capitol security failure on the FBI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FBI chief warns violent 'domestic terrorism' growing in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Wray is condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as “domestic terrorism.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

 

Regarding “FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US” (March 2): The televised Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday was supposed to present FBI Director Christopher Wray answering questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Wray strangely became the target of senators from both parties. Glad to see these dedicated officials could find something to agree on, Wray being the prime suspect.

Those senators should note that the latest favorability rating of Congress is about 20%, but the latest favorability of the FBI is about 70%.

Ted Morrison • Rock Hill

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports