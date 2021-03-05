Letter: Senators unfair pinning Capitol security failure on the FBI

Regarding “FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US” (March 2): The televised Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday was supposed to present FBI Director Christopher Wray answering questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Wray strangely became the target of senators from both parties. Glad to see these dedicated officials could find something to agree on, Wray being the prime suspect.
Those senators should note that the latest favorability rating of Congress is about 20%, but the latest favorability of the FBI is about 70%.
Ted Morrison • Rock Hill