Letter: Send in experienced firearms users to help the Ukrainians

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Regarding “More air defense, more sanctions: A look at Ukraine’s asks” (March 17): We keep sending money and supplies to the Ukraine war effort, but watching them training school-age troops gave me an idea that could mutually benefit both them and the United States. Our prison system is overwhelmed with felons convicted of killings and robberies, and it keeps growing. I would suggest shipping those inmates over to help Ukraine fight against the Russians.

Their firsthand knowledge of firearms would make them fit right in. They might even become heroes. Perhaps we could just parachute them into the front lines and let them shoot their way out.

Bob Eilerman • Bridgeton

