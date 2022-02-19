Letter: Send US, NATO troops to Ukraine to call Russia’s bluff

Regarding “Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback” (Feb. 16): I believe President Joe Biden should have kept the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine fully staffed in Kyiv and sent 3,000 U.S. troops to Ukraine instead of Poland. Then he should have lobbied North Atlantic Treaty Organization members to send a couple of thousand troops from each country to help patrol the border.

No one wants another war. But England found out before World War II that appeasing a bully doesn’t work for very long. If Russian President Vladimir Putin did decide to invade, and had to kill Americans, British, French and Germans troops, maybe he would decide it’s not worth it. I don’t think diplomacy is wrong, but maybe we should back it up with meaningful action to let Putin know that NATO means business.

Perhaps Biden could even commission Donald Trump as a general so he could then lead his “patriot” supporters into battle against Russia. But unlike Jan. 6, when Trump told them he would be with them, he really could be with them this time. They could bring their American, Confederate and Trump flags to fly. They could really be Proud Boys. Plus, if Trump’s bone spurs were acting up, he could be excused from wearing Army boots.

Cletus Garde • Collinsville