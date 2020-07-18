Letter: Sending kids back will unnecessarily risk lives

Regarding “Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say” (July 13): I’m terrified as a parent to send my child back to school. I love our school and teachers, but I’m agonizing with them over how they can possibly do their jobs. Having just watched Gov. Mike Parson make yet another statement about not requiring masks, I’m furious that our state and federal leaders have helped put us in this position.
It’s bad enough to have lowered the priority for school funding, year after year, but to make decisions that spread disease and then ask teachers to risk their lives for the economy of your state? Unconscionable.
Erin Shetler • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.