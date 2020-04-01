Letter: Senior is willing to sacrifice his life for good of society

Regarding the editorial “Suggestion of letting the vulnerable die to save the economy is absurd” (March 30): Unfortunately, our country has only a finite amount of resources to allocate to health care. As a result, we have always been forced to make difficult decisions in choosing between the economy and our nation’s health.
For example, when a person is suffering a heart attack or stroke, time is of the essence to get treatment. So we could definitely save at least some lives by building and staffing a medical facility, say, every 100 miles along every interstate highway in the country. The only reason we do not do so is that we have implicitly decided that the drain on the economy would not justify the number of lives saved.
The fight against the coronavirus is no exception. I will turn 73 soon. If the experts conclude that my life might be sacrificed so that millions of people can remain employed, and can thereby provide food and shelter for their families, and thereby prevent a collapse of our economy and perhaps our social order, then I can regrettably accept that decision as a necessary evil. But to denounce the mere thought of such a trade-off as ridiculous is like burying one’s head in the sand.
Paul Agathen • Washington, Mo.
