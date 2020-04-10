Letter: Seniors aren’t the only ones who require protection
Letter: Seniors aren’t the only ones who require protection

Regarding the editorial “Suggestion of letting the vulnerable die to save the economy is absurd” (March 30): The Post-Dispatch editorial board rightly criticized Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and California lawyer Scott McMillan for suggesting that the oldest Americans might need to forgo scarce medical resources to help younger people survive and to help the American economy.

I agree with this editorial statement: “The sentiments of Patrick and McMillan would be indefensible even if there wasn’t a single victim under 80. Societies are always judged by how they treat their most vulnerable citizens.”

The board should also remember that the right to life should not only be preserved and protected for our oldest citizens, but also for that most vulnerable group in American society — the babies conceived, but not yet born.

Michael Flandermeyer • St. Charles

