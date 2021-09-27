 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Seniors short-changed in rush of new virus benefits
0 comments

Letter: Seniors short-changed in rush of new virus benefits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Senior see the empty purse

Empty wallet in the hands of an elderly man. Poverty in retirement concept

Regarding “Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions” (Sept. 19): Those who don’t happen to be senior citizens, quietly trying to keep up with rising food costs, housing and household supply expenses, may not have noticed that this demographic has not been supported with much direct government relief during the pandemic.

No fat government checks or free food vouchers, no senior tax breaks or forgivable loans, and no help to keep up with rising health expenses that come with aging. In a nutshell, senior citizens have been blatantly overlooked by government agencies as they silently struggle to stay solvent in an economy that offers no growth in their pensions or interest on their life savings.

Mary Morgan • Oakville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News