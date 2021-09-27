Letter: Seniors short-changed in rush of new virus benefits

Regarding “ Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions ” (Sept. 19): Those who don’t happen to be senior citizens, quietly trying to keep up with rising food costs, housing and household supply expenses, may not have noticed that this demographic has not been supported with much direct government relief during the pandemic.

No fat government checks or free food vouchers, no senior tax breaks or forgivable loans, and no help to keep up with rising health expenses that come with aging. In a nutshell, senior citizens have been blatantly overlooked by government agencies as they silently struggle to stay solvent in an economy that offers no growth in their pensions or interest on their life savings.