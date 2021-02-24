Letter: Seniors should sacrifice second dose; give it to teachers

Regarding "Missouri health director: No plan to move teachers to front of vaccine line" (Feb. 18): I’m a retired white male engineer who owes my livelihood to excellent schooling from the St. Louis City Public Schools. There is not a lot I can do individually to mitigate the pandemic except maybe reduce the risk of a schoolteacher getting infected. I have had my first shot and am scheduled to get the second in March. I would be willing to postpone my shot and give it to a teacher in my place. I would also voluntarily provide a liability waiver.

My rationale is this: I’m healthy and can isolate with minor inconvenience. I can fulfill most of my responsibilities without leaving home. The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective — even without the second shot, it exceeds the customary 50% success cutoff. The new vaccine being produced may be even better for both of our second doses. Schoolkids need teachers today much more than I need increased social contact, and restoring our economy depends on producing graduates.