Letter: Seniors should sacrifice second dose; give it to teachers

Regarding "Missouri health director: No plan to move teachers to front of vaccine line" (Feb. 18): I’m a retired white male engineer who owes my livelihood to excellent schooling from the St. Louis City Public Schools. There is not a lot I can do individually to mitigate the pandemic except maybe reduce the risk of a schoolteacher getting infected. I have had my first shot and am scheduled to get the second in March. I would be willing to postpone my shot and give it to a teacher in my place. I would also voluntarily provide a liability waiver.
My rationale is this: I’m healthy and can isolate with minor inconvenience. I can fulfill most of my responsibilities without leaving home. The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective — even without the second shot, it exceeds the customary 50% success cutoff. The new vaccine being produced may be even better for both of our second doses. Schoolkids need teachers today much more than I need increased social contact, and restoring our economy depends on producing graduates.
This is the kind of change only the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, with help from Dr. Alex Garza and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, can influence. I’m just switching a place in line. I believe there are many others who would join me. So where do we sign up?