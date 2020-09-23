 Skip to main content
Letter: Sens. Blunt and Hawley need to demonstrate integrity
Sens. Blunt and Hawley

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Josh Hawley. 

Integrity is defined as consistently following one's moral or ethical convictions, being true to one's self and acting honorably in all instances. Upon the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Missouri's two U.S. Senators have the opportunity to show us their integrity.

Will they consistently follow their party's stated conviction that no Supreme Court Justice should be approved during an election year, as was the case with Merrick Garland, or will they bow to partisan political pressure, leaving their integrity behind? Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, show us your integrity.

Joe Kahn • St. Charles

