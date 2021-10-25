Letter: Sens. Manchin and Sinema are Democrats in name only

Regarding "Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems" (Oct. 18): Former president Donald Trump loves to go after Republicans who won’t capitulate to his bizarre views and policy ideas, referring to them as “RINOs” (Republicans in name only).

Now we have the progressive Democrats arguing with more middle-of the-road Democrats about President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” goals, and the spending needed to accomplish those goals.

Two of the latter are gumming up the works: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Elected to represent their constituents' views, they seem instead to be aligning themselves with views generally held by Republicans and are prioritizing dollars and profit over people’s needs.

These two have shown themselves to be “DINOs” (Democrats in name only).

David Cohen • Maryland Heights