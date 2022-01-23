Letter: Sens. Manchin, Sinema should run again as Republicans

Regarding “ Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster ” (Jan. 19): Most people have heard the saying, “With friends like these, who needs enemies?” It comes to mind when I think of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. Together, they’ve both worked quite efficiently to postpone and ultimately block President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, and now they’ve done it with voting rights legislation.

With their views, it makes me wonder why both of them didn’t run for election on the Republican ticket instead of the Democratic one. Yet, it’s highly likely they’ve made a number of new friends within the GOP, which itself can be helped immensely by having not just one but two real aces in the hole when legislation is being considered on Capitol Hill.