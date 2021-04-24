Letter: Sensationalistic headline distorts vaccines’ effectiveness

Regarding “ 71 in St. Louis County test positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination ” (April 15): I imagine the Post-Dispatch’s headlines are often designed to appeal from 10 feet away, falling into the category of sensationalism, much like many online news sites.

Only those who perceive as unusual the small percentage of those infected post-vaccination, versus total people vaccinated, should run into their rooms and hide. As an example, about one in every 59 children are born on the autism disorder spectrum. If a headline concerning that statistic was similar to the newspaper’s COVID-19 headline, it would stop conception.