You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senseless Galleria gun crime affects our whole region
0 comments

Letter: Senseless Galleria gun crime affects our whole region

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Police search for gunman in Galleria shooting

Police with long guns drawn walk along Clayton Road on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, near the Galleria Mall looking for a suspect in the reported shooting of two people inside the mall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Suspect in custody following double shooting that left one person dead at St. Louis Galleria” (July 22): With all of the areas that criminals could use to resolve their vendettas, why do they use the St. Louis Galleria? At one time, people from all over thought of it as a prime shopping and movie venue. Now, some people I know are afraid to go there.

What about the rights of the people who want a safe environment to shop? I feel safer when I volunteer at Peabody School at 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue than at the Galleria.

When will people who are intent on violence realize that a shooting affects the whole region and destroys the good work that dedicated people are putting forth?

Lynn Allen • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports