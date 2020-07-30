Letter: Senseless Galleria gun crime affects our whole region

Regarding “Suspect in custody following double shooting that left one person dead at St. Louis Galleria” (July 22): With all of the areas that criminals could use to resolve their vendettas, why do they use the St. Louis Galleria? At one time, people from all over thought of it as a prime shopping and movie venue. Now, some people I know are afraid to go there.
What about the rights of the people who want a safe environment to shop? I feel safer when I volunteer at Peabody School at 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue than at the Galleria.
When will people who are intent on violence realize that a shooting affects the whole region and destroys the good work that dedicated people are putting forth?
Lynn Allen • Kirkwood
