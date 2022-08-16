Letter: Sentences too lenient for insurrectionists' seditious intent

Two recent Jan. 6 insurrectionists' court cases caught my attention: "St. Charles County man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge" (Aug. 11) and "Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case" (Aug. 11). St. Charles resident Jonas Buxton was wearing tactical gear and might have been carrying a long gun. His lawyer said "he's had a history throughout his life of being a law-abiding citizen and he looks forward to putting this matter behind him." So was he just overdressed for the invasion? Was he asked why he had a long gun and tactical gear and what he planned to use it for? He had to pay a $500 fine and 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine with probation. Thomas Robertson was an ex-police officer sentenced to seven years and probation. He had a holstered handgun.