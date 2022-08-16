Letter: Sentences too lenient for insurrectionists' seditious intent

Two recent Jan. 6 insurrectionists' court cases caught my attention: "St. Charles County man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge" (Aug. 11) and "Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case" (Aug. 11). St. Charles resident Jonas Buxton was wearing tactical gear and might have been carrying a long gun. His lawyer said "he's had a history throughout his life of being a law-abiding citizen and he looks forward to putting this matter behind him." So was he just overdressed for the invasion? Was he asked why he had a long gun and tactical gear and what he planned to use it for? He had to pay a $500 fine and 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine with probation. Thomas Robertson was an ex-police officer sentenced to seven years and probation. He had a holstered handgun.
I have been angered by these light sentences. Do the judges not know the definitions of treason and sedition? They were there to overthrow the government by preventing the election of the next president.
Bev White • Kirkwood